Our loving mom, MARGIE WHITE, died Saturday morning, February 12, 2022, at age 80.
Logan, her lifelong home, will remember her as the raven-haired, bright red lipsticked, immaculately dressed teller at LB&T, greeting each customer and smiling behind the counter every workday for more than 15 years. Before that, she was a fixture at GC Murphy Company. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Logan, where she was active in all that church had to offer. She may have diminished physically with time, but to us, her family, she grew in strength as a prayer warrior whose fervor and spirit likely shook the Gates of Hell itself.
Her health declined rapidly after the death of her husband, Fred White, in November 2020. After a while and living with her only daughter, Kim Swindell, in Teays Valley, she began to enjoy life’s simple pleasures — like fur baby Lady, granddaughter Kelly, friends old and new, and blizzards from Dairy Queen. Her sense of humor improved with time as did her appreciation of all things celebratory, and she was looking forward to the latest love story releases from the Hallmark Channel. She survived COVID, Afib, Diabetes and almost anything else age throws at us, and she beat them all by passing peacefully in her sleep.
In addition to Fred, she is preceded in death by her parents, Lilly and Harrison Canterbury; three sisters, Mary Ratcliff, Virginia Bodner, and Wanda Phillips; and many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her daughter Kim; son-in-law Chris Swindell; granddaughter Kelly Swindell; nephew Eddie Canterbury and nieces Carole Zigler and Rhonda Hall.
Mark Twain once said, “Let us live so that when we come to die, even the undertaker will be sorry.”
Riley Evans at Evans Funeral Home will no doubt miss you, too, mom! He’s in charge of arrangements, so you’re in good hands. We, your family, will see you on the other side, where the blizzards are always Heavenly, and all tears are wiped away by the Almighty Himself. -Dr. Christopher Swindell.
Graveside service at 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va., with Rev. John E. Godby officiating.
Following the services, Margie will be lovingly laid to rest beside her husband, Fred. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.