MARIAN JUNE LUCAS WILLIS, 89, of Rum Creek, W.Va., departed this life Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Oak Ridge Center in Charleston, W.Va. June joined her husband, James Joseph (Jimmy Joe) Willis Sr.; sister, Loretta Sue Lucas Herbert; and daughter, Martha Jane Lovejoy, who each preceded her in death. Born March 22, 1932, at Manila, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Shirley Braxter Lucas and Lena Hill Lucas. June was a 1949 graduate of Logan High School, where she was an exceptional student and was voted Miss Logan High her senior year. She continued serving her classmates throughout her life by helping organize her class reunions until their 69th reunion in 2018. She retired from Pittston Coal Company (formerly Elkay Mining Company) after working most of her adult life in the coal industry. She loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Hawaii, the Bahamas, Canada, the Western United States, Savannah, Ga., and countless trips all over the country to watch her grandsons play baseball. She was a nature lover and spent her leisure time raising a garden, studying birds and cultivating plants. Her family and friends were the most precious thing to her, and she was a silently charitable person whenever she saw a need or a cause she could help with. She instilled all these qualities in her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Allyn Sue (George) Barker; son, James Joseph (Debbie) Willis Jr.; daughter, Ginger Willis; one granddaughter, Kelli Steele; four grandsons, Andy (Erica) Barker, John Ryan Steele, Jared Willis and James Barker; six great-grandchildren, Mason, Sydney, Grant, Tessa, JJ, Reed; and many loving cousins and dear friends. Due to COVID-19 and concerns for everyone’s safety, a small, private funeral service for the immediate family will be held with interment at Chambers Family Cemetery at Rum Creek, W.Va., following the service. Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Barker, John Ryan Steele, Jared Willis, James Barker, James J. Willis Jr., and Bart Willis. A celebration of June’s life will be scheduled at a later date when friends and family can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, do as June would do and find a need in your community and assist as you can. For email condolences go to www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.