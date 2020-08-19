Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARK ANTHONY ELLIS EVANS, 29, of Whitman, W.Va., died Aug. 14 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life and will be posted on Facebook when this service will be held. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 