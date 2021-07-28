MARK ANTHONY LOPEZ, 64, formerly of Logan and Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Cathy Louise Lopez, died July 16 at home. He was a coal miner and employed by Public Partnerships as a family person centered support worker. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 21 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.