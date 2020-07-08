MARK PHILIP “PIC” PICCIRILLO of Newport, Ky., and formerly of Logan, W.Va., passed away peacefully at Logan Regional Medical Center on Monday, June 29, 2020. To all who knew and loved him, Mark was a rare bright light that embraced life and all it offered. Mark's light shone brightest for his children and family. He was the devoted father to Camille (John) Evans and Allison Piccirillo, both of Chapmanville, W.Va. He was the adoring “Chief” to five grandchildren, Camille's children Cooper and Elin, and Allison's children Rylee, Madilyn and Bria. Mark was born on June 27, 1958, to Frank and Louise Stuckey Piccirillo of Logan. He was a loyal and beloved brother to Charles (Melinda) Piccirillo of Madison, W.Va., and Mary Anne (Al) Pirro of Surf City, N.C. He is survived by nieces and nephew Angela (Josh) Mason and Katie (Ben) Sherman, both of Charlotte, N.C., and Will Pirro of Surf City, N.C., all of whom were blessed to call him “Uncle Mark.” The West Virginia University alumnus was a gifted and creative entrepreneur who was always looking for and seizing opportunities with gusto. Over the years, he built several businesses including Meridian Resources, provider of printing services to international corporations; Avanti Digital, developers of children's software apps; and College Pride, LLC, purveyor of licensed collegiate memorabilia. Never afraid to try something new, Mark dabbled in acting as an extra in mainstream movies. Mark had the gift to easily connect with people. He embraced and enjoyed friends from all walks of life. With one flash of his mischievous smile, he could make most anyone feel special. He loved a good story – whether he was telling it or living it. A loyal son, Mark shared a close and loving bond with his late father, Frank. Mark always tried to live by the virtues Frank demonstrated: kindness and generosity; optimism in the face of adversity; and a fierce love for family and friends. The family takes comfort in knowing that they are reunited and once again sharing a good laugh. Mark greatly respected Dr. Billy Mullen, who was both his physician and friend. Dr. Mullen provided an extraordinary level of care to Mark for many years. The family thanks him, along with Debbie Farris, and the staff of Logan Regional Medical Center for their outstanding care. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no immediate plans for a public celebration honoring Mark. The family requests that you remember Mark by sharing a story at rememberingPic@gmail.com, reaching out and caring for a friend, or by making a donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may also be left at www.jamesfh.com or the Akers-James Funeral Home Facebook page. Akers-James Funeral Home at Logan is in charge of the arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Williams, Elmores lead Herd That past Peoria All-Stars, 80-65, at TBT
- Want to teach a kid to fish? Here's how a pro does it
- Marshall football moving forward despite reported COVID-19 increases
- Logan County High School Football Schedules
- Utility disconnections set to resume as pandemic hardships continue
- $57 million of federal payments help WV’s June revenue finish in the black
- Marshall School of Medicine welcomes incoming residents, fellows virtually
- Powerball winner Jack Whittaker dies
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Harts man behind bars after fighting police
- Man busts window at Kroger with a shovel, says it's to get police help
- Woman found with heroin at Chapmanville Inn
- Logan's Chirico has brought back football glory to Paintsville
- GROVER ANDREW GRIMMETT
- P-EBT cards will reach 230,000 West Virginia students
- Sexton named chief nursing officer at Logan Regional Medical Center
- WV Freedom Festival begins July 1
- MARK PHILIP “PIC” PICCIRILLO
- Dwight Williamson: Logan County primary set an unusual election record
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.