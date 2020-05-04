MARLENA MITCHEM ZERN, 46, of Amerstdale, W.Va., wife of Teddy W. Zern, died May 1 at home. She was a beautician and formerly worked at a bank. At her request, there will be no public services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
