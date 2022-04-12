MARTHA LOUISE HALE MASON, 83, died at home surrounded by family on April 10, 2022, in Logan, W.Va., after a brief cardiac illness.
Martha was born July 21, 1938, in Gilbert, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Vernon and Dorothy Mounts of Chauncey, W.Va. Martha was a 1955 graduate of Logan High School. She began her own family in Omar, W.Va., where she was very involved in community service including PTA, Little League sports and the American Red Cross Bloodmobile, earning her honorable mention in the 1970 edition of “Outstanding Young Women of America.” Martha’s career outside the home as a construction inspector began with WVDOH and continued almost 30 years until she retired from VDOT in Fredericksburg, Va.
After retirement, Martha enjoyed an active social life with her family and with friends at her Alexander Heights community. She rarely missed bingo, social hour or her Bible study and sing-a-longs. She was a jigsaw puzzle master. Ever the sports fan, she enjoyed watching and discussing football, baseball and any event where her kids or grandkids were involved.
Martha is survived by her five children, Karen (Kenny) Jeffrey of Logan, W.Va., Richard (Adria) Hale of Milton, W.Va., Kenneth (Chong Suk) Hale, Marilyn (Bryan) Kitchens, Lee (Jennifer) Hale, all of Fredericksburg, Va. Martha was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Kenny (Shawna) Jeffrey, Kristi (Jeremy) Crist, Richard (Ashley) Hale, Christopher Hale, John (Ashley) Hale, James Hale, Elizabeth (Caleb) Hammond, Ian Kitchens, Kirsten Kitchens, Blair Hale, Allison Hale and Christian Hale; 12 great-grandchildren, Alex, Kenna, Kayla, Luke, Jaxon, Ella, Tyler, Kayla, Aiden, Penelope, Vivian and Audrey. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Ferguson of Burnsville, Ky.
Martha was proceeded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard Daniel Hale.
Martha’s family would like to say a special thank you to ministers Randy Skeens and Harold McMillan, Margaret Small and Donnetta Curry, Dignity Hospice, Logan Regional Hospital and L.E.A.S.A.
A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Highland Memory Gardens with Pastor Randy Skeens officiating.