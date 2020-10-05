MARTHA TOLER, 56, of Lyburn, W.Va., wife of J.R. Toler, died Oct. 3 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 7, Lyburn Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at the church. Arrangements by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
