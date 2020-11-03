MARY AILEEN PADGETT, 83 years old, passed away at 6 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Hubbard Hill Living Community in Elkhart, Ind. Mrs. Padgett was born April 18, 1937, in Sweetland, W.Va., to the late Milton and Aileen Somers White. She has lived most of her life in West Virginia, moving to Indiana in 2016 to be close to her daughter Tammy and son-in-law Steve. On August 20, 1955, in Hamlin, W.Va., Mary and Robert Louis Padgett were united in marriage. Robert preceded her in death on March 16, 2014, after 59 years of marriage. Mary is survived by her three children, Robert Louis Padgett Jr. of Hampton, Va., Tamara Clarice (Steve) Herbster of Middlebury, Ind., and Annie Scott of Huntington, W.Va.; and nine grandchildren, Carrie (Bill) Somers-Clark, Stephanie (Eric) Stults, Jessica (Nate) Stemm, Emily (Ross) Houghland, Adam (fiancé, Briley Caton), Drew Evans, Mitchell Orr, Krista Jewel and Brian Jewel. Mary was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren, William Robert Clark, Ella Somers-Clark, Mason Alan Clark, Madeline Clarice Stults, Luke William Stults, Hallie Sue Stults, Clayton Driggs Houghland, Crew William Houghland, Penelope Mae “Lola” Houghland, Mia Grace Stemm, Jack Stemm, Dallas Nathan Stemm, Peter Stemm, Aiden Orr, Tyler McKnight Jewel and Taylor William Jewel. Mary was a 1955 graduate of Logan High School, where she was a member of the Tri High Y Club. She was a longtime, faithful member of Central United Baptist Church in Logan, where she was formerly active with the ladies auxiliary. She taught Sunday School for many years. Mary was also a member of the Lions Club, Woman’s Club of Logan and a volunteer for the Red Cross. In her younger years, she was active in the Girl Scouts, led two Girl Scout troops and was a homeroom mother. Mary was an only child and only grandchild. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Central United Baptist Church, 2673 Logan Blvd., Logan, WV, where friends are welcome to visit after 11 a.m. Final prayers and burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary Aileen Padgett may be donated to Central United Baptist Church, 2673 Logan Blvd., Logan, WV 25601. Online condolences may be offered to Mary’s family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Honaker Funeral Home will be assisting the family in West Virginia.
