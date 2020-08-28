Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARY ELSIE ADKINS, 80, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widow of Watt Adkins Jr., died Aug. 22 in Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Jefferson City, Tenn. Funeral service took place at 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation was two hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com