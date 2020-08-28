MARY ELSIE ADKINS, 80, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widow of Watt Adkins Jr., died Aug. 22 in Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Jefferson City, Tenn. Funeral service took place at 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation was two hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- Position battles abound for WVU football this preseason
- Hunting, fishing regulation-making isn't always straightforward
- This week in history
- Road patrol leads to arrest of Verdunville man on drug charges
- Deputies seize pot, pills, money and a gun at Buffalo Creek Apts.
- Campbellsville University offers Christian higher education to Williamson area
- Logan County 911 awarded $45,000 in grant money for radios
- Active cases of COVID-19 drops below 200 in Logan County
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Chapmanville Chase bank at Airport Road to close in November
- Road patrol leads to arrest of Verdunville man on drug charges
- Chapmanville has depth at WR with Dalton, Turner others
- Active cases of COVID-19 drops below 200 in Logan County
- CONNIE LYNN MONTGOMERY LUSK
- Deputies seize pot, pills, money and a gun at Buffalo Creek Apts.
- Week 2 games for county teams have been canceled
- Dwight Williamson: Hatfield and Chafin clans played large role in Logan history
- REGINA FAYE STEVENS
- Logan County 911 awarded $45,000 in grant money for radios
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.