MARY LEE DAVID BAILEY, 88 of Sarah Ann, WV, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at CAMC Hospice Division. Born July 23, 1932, in Twin Branch, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Ennis and Middie Shannon David. Mary Lee was also preceded in death by her husband, Huda “The Rounder” L. Bailey; one daughter, Debra Jane “Debbie Doodle” Bailey; brother, Luther David; sisters, Janet Gillian and Wanda Jan Morgan; granddaughter, Elizabeth Knight. Mary had a deep love for her family most of the time. She always kept treats of ice cream and candy bars for the kids who lived around her. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Rita (John) Bailey Knight of Charleston; son, John (Tina) Lane Bailey of Verdunville; granddaughters, Courtney Colston of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Ashton Sparks of Huntington, W.Va.; sister, Carol Foreman of Hurricane; great-grandchildren, Bryce Des Merces, Bradyn Given and Katheryn Given. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Highland Memory Gardens, with Rev. Barney Goins officiating. For email condolences go to www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan has been entrusted with the arrangements.