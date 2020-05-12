MARY LOU ROGERS MCKINNEY February 14, 1943 - May 10, 2020. Mary Lou McKinney, of Rogersville, Tennessee, passed away May 10, 2020. She was 77 years young. Maryl, as she loved to be known, was a beautiful and a brilliant light to all that knew her. She was born and raised in Logan County, West Virginia. Logan High School was her Alma Mater. Mary Lou was a country girl, avid traveler, Intellectual scholar, and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was devoted to her husband and family. Nothing made her happier than being with her family. Through phone calls, correspondence, family get-togethers, and special occasions, Maryl was a loving and kind example to her family and all who knew her. Through constant encouragement she was paramount in the lives of her four children. She was true to her love of God, family, and country. She loved reading, movies, learning, flowers, and her furry friends Frannie and Lexie, and most of all, Biblical studies. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Delphia Rogers; two male siblings, Carl Jean Rogers and Maj. Sam Rogers Jr. Her living siblings are Barbara Summers, Teddy Rogers, and Larry Rogers. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, MSgt. Walter Ray McKinney, as they were married 58 years. Her four children will miss their loving mom and are as follows: Donna (Jack) Hobbs of Marshall, Texas, David (Tina) Mckinney of Thomasville, North Carolina, Ray (Diana) McKinney of College Station, Texas, and Susie (Russell) Kucinski residing in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama. She is solemnly missed by her 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be Friday, May 15, at the McKinney Cemetery, 110 Stamps St., Rogersville, Tenn., at 11 a.m. Flowers may be sent to Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, Tenn. Online condolence may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
