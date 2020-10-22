MARY ROSE CANTERBURY DINGESS, 88 of West Logan, W.Va., died Oct. 21 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 24, Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. Collins Funeral Home of Switzer, W.Va., in charge of arrangements.
