MARY SUSAN CASERTA, 61, of Hernshaw, formerly of Man, W.Va., mother of Leigh Ann Carter of Man and Jill Caserta of St. Albans., W.Va., died Aug. 2 in Charleston Hospice Care. She was a CNA. Visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com

