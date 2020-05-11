MAUDIE ELSA LITTLETON LANE, 96, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, at her home in Chapmanville, W.Va. She was born February 17, 1924, in Aden, Kentucky, and moved to Monclo, W.Va., as a child. She lived with her husband, Charles, at Sharples, W.Va., until he passed in 2004. She had resided in Chapmanville with her son, Jeffrey and his wife, MaryAnn (Goff) Lane, since 2005. Maudie was a member and trustee of the Ball Chapel Church at Jeffrey, W.Va. Saved April 23, 1957, in the original church at Sharples, no job was ever too big or too hard for her. She taught Sunday School, led the singing, and helped fund many church projects through the sales of her delicious cooking of chicken, spaghetti and steak and gravy dinners; macaroni and potato salads; baked cakes and pies of many varieties; hot dogs with slaw and chili; and especially her fried apple pies. She was a member of the Sharples High School Class of 1943. During World War II, while her husband was in the European theater, Maudie traveled to Michigan and worked for Great Lakes Steel at their River Rouge plant. Later she worked for Steve Bella at the Sharples Grocery Store and for the company stores owned by Boone County Coal Corporation. She was a substitute cook at Sharples High School and was the local Red Cross Blood Drive chairperson. In 2018, she was officially recognized as a “Rosie The Riveter,” and her name is included on the West Virginia Rosie the Riveter Bell and Memorial in Glenville, W.Va. She was an Associate Member of the UMWA and member of the WV Citizens Defense League. Maudie was preceded in death by her parents, Milt and Sarah Rogers Littleton; her husband of 72 years, Charles; her son, Charles Frederick “Freddy” Lane; three brothers, Hearl, Clifford and Jess Littleton; and six sisters, Muriel Valandingham, Ann Littleton, Alice Chambers, Opal Harris, Dorothy Henry and Wilma Dennison. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey and daughter-in law, MaryAnn Lane of Chapmanville; two sisters, Audrey Nell and her husband Elvin Reed, and Lena Gail Burger, all of Taylor, Michigan; one brother-in-law, Bobby Lane of Sharples; three sisters-in-law, Betty Powell of Greenview, Lois Lane of Jeffrey, and June Lopez of Minneapolis, Minnesota; one very special friend, Cheryl Phillips of Lake, many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members; and a multitude of friends. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her church families at Ball Chapel Church of Jeffrey and the First Baptist Church of Chapmanville. A celebration of Maudie’s life will be held at a later date. Private graveside services were held Sunday, April 26, at Family Garden Cemetery at Low Gap, W.Va., with Pastor Jeff Hargraves and Pastor Barry Mynes Jr., presiding. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., was in charge of the arrangements.
