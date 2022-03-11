MAXINE FOUCH HARMON, 81, of Big Creek, W.Va., entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. Maxine was born in Chauncey, W.Va., on April 1, 1940. She was the daughter of the late John Fouch and Virdella Blevins Fouch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James Fouch, Arvel Fouch and John Calvin Fouch; one sister, Geraldine Fouch Hensley; and one grandson, Jackson Gage Adkins. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Tom Harmon; one brother, Jerry Fouch; and two daughters, Fonda (Jackie) Adkins of Big Creek, W.Va., and Valarie Gore of Chapmanville, W.Va. Maxine had three grandchildren, whom she adored and gave her much joy in living life, Hunter Adkins and Isaac Adkins both of Big Creek, W.Va., and Josi Meadows of Chapmanville, W.Va. Maxine had a bonus grandchild, Hali Meadows, the sister of Josi Meadows. Maxine had a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own children. Maxine retired from PRIDE in Logan, W.Va. She worked many years in serving and helping others in the community. Maxine was a member of the Tabitha Old Regular Baptist Church in Verdunville, W.Va. Maxine was a longtime Christian and was faithful in serving the Lord. Maxine enjoyed cooking, shopping, traveling and flower gardening. Her most treasured times were spent with her grandchildren. To honor our loved one’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Maxine will enter her final resting place in the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home of Chapmanville, W.Va., is serving the family