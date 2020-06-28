Essential reporting in volatile times.

MELISSA JANE BERRY CLINE, 42, of Williamson, W.Va., died June 20. She was a homemaker. Funeral service June 29 at Full Gospel Church of God; burial at Perry Cemetery. Visitation 6-8 p.m. June 28 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com