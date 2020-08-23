Essential reporting in volatile times.

MELVIN DUBA, 78, formerly of Man, W.Va., widower of Rose Duba, died Aug. 21 at Raleigh General Hospital. He owned and operated a coal mine. Funeral service noon Aug. 26 at Man Church of the Nazarene; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com