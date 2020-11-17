Essential reporting in volatile times.

Mr. MELVIN "DUKE" WILLIAMSON JR., 87, entered into rest on Monday, November 9, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Williamson was born in Necombe, Kentucky, and raised in Switzer, W.Va. He honorably served in the United States Army and United States Marines. While serving in the military, he served in the Korean conflict and also the Vietnam Era with honor. Mr. Williamson was a deacon of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing gardening and shopping. Mr. Williamson is preceded in death by his loving wife, Alburia Williamson; and grandson, Tommy Williamson. Survivors include his children, Sally Jones, Tracy Jackson (Mark) and Mike Williamson; grandchildren, Heather Merritt (Andy), Kyle Jackson (Jennifer) and Tyler Jackson; nephew, Phillip Perry; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends  from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road, Hephzibah, Ga. Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020.