MELVINA HENSLEY, 94, of Chapmanville, W.Va., was born October 7, 1926, at Dingess, W.Va., a daughter of the late John L. Thompson and Lilly Arnett Thompson. She went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from her earthly residence. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Tennis Hensley; one brother, Crayton Salyers; one sister, Nevada Thompson; three half-sisters, Murlin Blair, Polly Klele and Carrie Bias; one grandson, Jeffrey Thomas; and one great-grandson, Kyle Thomas. Mrs. Hensley was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was a devoted Christian and had a street ministry in Logan County for 40 years along with her late husband, Tennis, until his passing in 2010. She is survived by two daughters, Judy Conley and Dreama Hope, both of Chapmanville, W.Va.; her grandchildren, Nicole Gorby, Larry (Stephanie) Gorby, Michael Thomas, Teresa (Jarred) Adkins and Elizabeth (Titus) Bryant; her great-grandchildren, Mason Thomas, Tyler and Kadence Bryant and Kaige Toney. She also leaves behind a host of other dear relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Rick Conley at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.
