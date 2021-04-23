Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.