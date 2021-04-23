MEREDITH "MERT" MELVIN SPENCE, 76, of Davin, W.Va., with love and comfort from his children, requested his hat and took his leave from this life on April 21, 2021. He was born May 11, 1944, in Kiahsville, W.Va., the son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Howard Spence. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man, W.Va., where services will begin at 7:30 p.m., with Rev. Charlie Abraham officiating. Graveside services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Adams Cemetery on Beechy Creek, Ky.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.