MERRY JANET FLANNERY WALLEN SMITH The world got a little dimmer, lost a little bit of its laughter and wept in sorrow on February 9, 2021, as we said goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend Merry Janet “Jan” Flannery Wallen Smith. She was our bright star, and we will forever miss the warmth that she comforted us with every day. We are so blessed to be able to carry the many memories we were fortunate enough to make with her throughout her lifetime. To know her was to love her, and love her we sure did. Merry was born at Sharples, W.Va., to Ernest “Ox” and Edith Flannery. Merry grew up and lived her whole life on Coal Valley Road in Clothier, W.Va. She often and lovingly referred to herself as “one of the alley kids.” She was a proud graduate of Sharples High School. She was retired from the Logan County Board of Education, where she spent the majority of her time as a Teacher’s Aide at East Chapmanville grade school. Merry was preceded in death by her loving parents, Ox and Edith Flannery; her sister, Jo Charcandy; and her brother, Johnny Bill Flannery; two very special friends, Emil Sutphin and Dempsey Stowers. Those left to cherish her memory and carry her in their hearts forever are her son whom she loved more than anything in this world, John Wallen and Cara; her grandchildren who were the lights of her life, Malloree Mullins and Blake, Joshua and Laura Kirkendoll, McKinley Kirkendoll, Garrett Castle and Maranda, Chandler Castle, Jagger Castle and Maddiex Castle; her sister who was like a second mother, Sue Vance; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. We would like to say a Thank You to all her doctors and nurses at Boone Memorial and CAMC; and the staff at Stonerise Skilled Nursing Center. A special Thank You to everyone who has helped us over the last four months. We are beyond blessed and appreciate you more than you will ever know. “In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill” – unknown. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Ralph Caudill officiating. Burial in Boone Memorial Park, Madison, W.Va. Visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
