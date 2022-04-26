MICHAEL ANTHONY ESPOSITO, born October 22, 1958, was called from this life to his eternal home in Heaven on Saturday, April 2, 2022, following a sudden illness. Preceding Michael in death are his parents Vito T. and Mary F. Esposito, his paternal grandparents Vito N. and Rosa R. Esposito, his maternal grandparents Pasquale and Francesca Alampi, and his brother Thomas E. Esposito.
Michael is survived by his daughter Mary Catherine Esposito of Morgantown, W.Va., who was always the light of his life. Also surviving are brothers, Dr. V.M. (Betty) Esposito, John V. (Melissa) Esposito, Dr. Patrick R. (Caroline) Esposito and sister Rose Marie Esposito (Jim) Rupe and sister-in-law Pam O’Neil Esposito. Additional survivors include nieces and nephews Anne E. Esposito, Lesli C. Esposito (Pete) Verdi, Patrick R. (Michelle) Esposito II, Cara Marie Esposito (J.D.) Gump, and Thomas V. Esposito; great-nieces and great-nephews Natalie, Elizabeth, Caroline, Claire, James, Annie and Luke, all of whom held a special place in his heart.
Michael graduated from Logan High School 1976 as Valedictorian. After receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree from West Virginia University, Michael attended the West Virginia University College of Law where he received his Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree in 1983. He became a partner in the law firm of Esposito and Esposito where he practiced law with brothers John, Thomas and sister Rose Marie. Michael later owned and operated Stratton Street Bookstore in downtown Logan.
Michael is well-known for his love of books, tennis, family and friends, and most importantly for his deep and abiding faith in God and Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. Michael was very outspoken about his faith and put his faith into action. Engaging in conversation with Michael was always special because Michael was so well versed on a multitude of subjects and always provided inspiration for us all to make the world a better place. Michael was a giving soul, always providing for others even before himself. He was known for his quick and unique sense of humor.