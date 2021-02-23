MICHAEL “CHOPPER” WILLIAMSON
July 4, 1954 – February 14, 2021
MICHAEL “CHOPPER” WILLIAMSON, age 67, of Hutto, Texas, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021. He was born July 4, 1954, in Wilmington, Del., to the late Volley and Mildred Williamson. In addition to his parents, Chopper was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alley and Rebecca Williamson, John and Mary Mesko; mother- and father-in-law, Butch and Ova McNeely. Chopper was employed by Marrowbone Development for many years, and some of his best times was working with Denver Marcum and Doug Chafin. He later went on to work in China for 10 years, where he made friendships that would last his lifetime; working with Brad and Zak were some of his best memories. After his retirement, he made his home in Texas with his family. Chopper enjoyed playing golf with his son Bubba and longtime neighbor and friend John Dame. He also enjoyed watching his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Anytime he was cheering them on, his grandson Synsere would give him a hard time as would his entire family. He loved going on vacation with Debbie and all of his grandchildren and most of all, just spending time with his family. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 44 years, Debbie; son, Jason (Crestal) Williamson; daughters, Ashley (Julio) Martinez and Michele Dalton (Will); grandchildren, Jaylen Davis, Peyton (Loui-bell) and Chase Williamson, Synsere Price, Briella, Benji and baby boy Martinez due June 2021 and Brock and Trey Dalton; sister-in-law, Gwen McNeely; and niece, Kayla McNeely (Anthony, Brantley and Camilla); and his special cousin, Lonnie Gore, that he thought the world of; and also a very close friend, Trina Griemé. He also leaves behind his boxer Max, who was more like another grandchild to him. Chopper leaves behind a host of family, friends and co-workers that will always remember him as a man who loved life and was a joy to be around. He will forever be missed. Chopper never met a stranger, and everyone that knew him loved him. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for anyone that can to consider donating to the link below. Thank you. Chopper’s family has entrusted his services to Beck Funeral Home, 4765 Priem Ln., Pflugerville, TX 78660. https://www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-michael-chopper-williamson