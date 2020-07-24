Essential reporting in volatile times.

MICHAEL DAVID ADKINS, 49, of Cross Lanes, formerly of Holden, W.Va., died July 16 in Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service took place 1 p.m. July 24, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation was one hour before service at the funeral home. 