MICHAEL EDWARD FOWLER

Nov 30, 2020

MICHAEL EDWARD FOWLER of Switzer, W.Va., died Nov. 27. Funeral service noon Dec. 2, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer; burial in Fowler Cemetery, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.