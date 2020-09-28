Essential reporting in volatile times.

MICHAEL R. SHELL, 46, of Richfield, N.C., son of Rosemary McComas Harvey of Peach Creek, W.Va., died Sept. 25 at home. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. 