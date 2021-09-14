MICHAEL RAY “DUMP” BROWN, 60, of Danville, W.Va., departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) following a short illness. Mike was born August 2, 1961, at Johnson Air Force Base in Japan. He was the youngest son to the late William Junior Brown and the late Hannah Syvada (Ooten) Brown Wooten. Mike was raised in Blaire, W.Va., and was a graduate of Sharples High School class of 1980. He furthered his education by obtaining an Associate’s Degree. However, Mike’s career was focused primarily around working in the coal industry. He took great pride in his work as a coal miner for nearly 40 years. Michael was an extraordinary father and raised his daughter Bekkah as a single dad. He is survived by his daughter, Bekkah (Chris) Brown of Teays Valley, W.Va. Also left to cherish his memory are his big brothers, William “Bill” (Rhonda) Brown of Chapmanville, W.Va., and Jackie Brown of Alum Creek, W.Va.; six nieces, Amanda (Gary) Kish of Madison, W.Va., Ashley (Benny) Jude of Huntington, W.Va., Faith (Josh) Cannon of Kermit, W.Va., Skylar (Mitchell) Bohem of North Carolina, Joanna Podunavac of Logan, W.Va., and Jennifer Podunavac of South Carolina; one nephew, Evan (Carrie) Brown of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Finally, Mike is survived by his loyal dog Chance of Danville, W.Va. Mike had a way of forming meaningful and long-lasting friendships, many of whom were as close to him as his biological family. Those close friends left to honor his memory include Jeff Lane, Drake Levo, Tony Ball “T-Ball,” Mark Damron, Ronald Dolin, Jeremy Isaacs, Kenny Campbell, Dewayne Adkins and countless others. A memorial service will be held for Mike at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, West Virginia, on Friday, September 17, at 6 o’clock in the evening with Linda Meeker officiating. Friends may visit one hour before the service. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.