MIKE ROARK, 58, of Robinette, W.Va., husband of Elva Gerl Roark, died Sept. 18 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. He worked at Ellis Supply. Memorial service noon Sept. 21, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.