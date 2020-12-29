MILDRED STEELE BRAMMER, 97, of Logan, W.Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 23, 2020. She died at Abbyshire Nursing Home in Bidwell, Ohio, from complications of Alzheimer's and Coronavirus. Mrs. Brammer was born in Accoville, W.Va., on March 26, 1923, the only child of Martin B. Bailey and Fanny Sparks Bailey. Her survivors include her daughter, Deeanna Carper Ballard (Joe) of South Charleston, W.Va.; son Leslie Steele (Ella Mae) of the Philippines, Howard Brammer (Martha) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Connie Brammer Brown (Donnie) of Magnolia, Texas. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her husband of 34 years, Ronald "Shug" Brammer; her infant son, Billy Wayne Steele, David Allen Brammer and Lloyd Lee (Sam) Brammer. Mildred was a 51-year member of Central United Baptist Church of Logan and devoted member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the church. Her work in Logan includes clerking at Cohen Drug, and 35 years in the business office at Lilly's Crown Jewelers, having retired as office manager. Her family deeply appreciates her witness as a Christian mother, and the devotion to the care of her family and friends. Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan, with Rev. Randy Skeens and Rev. Joe Ballard officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan is in charge of arrangements.
