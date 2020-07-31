Essential reporting in volatile times.

MILFORD MARIE EVANS, 96, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Riley Evans, died July 26 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 3, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. 