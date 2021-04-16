MYRTLE GENE MULLINS BURNS, 91, of Logan, W.Va., mother of Billy Ferrell, died April 14 in Trinity Healthcare Services, Logan. Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. April 18 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Myrtle’s Memory Garden, Ferrellsburg, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
