MYRTLE MEEKS DALTON, 83, of Harts, W.Va., widow of Winford Dalton, died Aug. 23 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Meeks Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Sept. 3 at the funeral home. 