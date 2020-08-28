Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MYRTLE MEEKS DALTON, 83 of Harts, W.Va., widow of Winford Dalton, died Aug. 23 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Visitation from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 3 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at the funeral home. burial in Meeks Cemetery, Harts.