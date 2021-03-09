NELLIE “SISSY” K. MARTIN, 84, of Bellefonte, Pa., passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Juniper Village at Brookline in State College, Pa. Born on December 11, 1936, in Chapmanville, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Tracy R. and Pearl Plumley Kinser. On September 24, 1955, she married Bill W. Martin Sr., who preceded her in death on January 14, 2017. She was a 1955 graduate of Chapmanville High School in West Virginia. Nellie once again her complete self, going from one person to another who have already made it across the finish line, eternal life with Jesus, visiting and catching up with them with her infectious laugh. Nellie loved her reunions, and this is her biggest one yet. She is survived by one son, Reverend Bill W. Martin Jr. (Cindy) of Moreno Valley, Calif.; and by one daughter, Mia Martin Confer (Todd) of Centre Hall, Pa. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Wesley (Alyssa) Martin, Carrie (Adam) Jacobs, Cameron Confer, Hannah (Jeremy) Confer-Davis and Lisa (Shane) Vavrick; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Phyllis Kinser Mullins of Chapmanville, W.Va., Bob J. Kinser of Bradenton, Fla., Pete Kinser of Chapmanville, W.Va., and James Kinser of Bradenton, Fla. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Kinser, and sister, Shelby Jean Kinser. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Highland Memory Gardens, 42 Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery Road, Chapmanville, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association at PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.