NICK BONELLI, 26, of McConnell, W.Va., son of George and Judy Bonelli of McConnell, died June 7 at home. He was employed by Keith’s Bar and Grill, Man, W.Va. Funeral service 2 p.m. June 13, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 12 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Bonelli-Ward Memorial Skate Park, PO Box 355, Logan, WV 25601.