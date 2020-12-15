NIKKI CHRISTINE KIRKLAND TILLER, 40, of Verner, born in Newport, Rhode Island, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, surrounded by her children and father. She was preceded in death by her brother, Branden, and mother, Tammi Burnette. She is survived by her daughters, Ashli, Lauren and Emma; her son, Cameron; her father, Dennis; her brothers, Kyle and Shaun; her sister, Brandi; her ex-husband and father of Emma, Aaron Tiller. Nikki was a woman unlike any other. She loved to express herself via her crafts, creating business endeavors from her home with nothing but her own hands. She had a love for thrifting, bringing back life to things that previously had no meaning, and shared that experience with her children. She had a soft spot for those in need, and continuously opened her home for the less fortunate. A single mother, she raised her children with the belief that despite whatever hard circumstance arrived their way, they would always be grateful for what they have. In the last moments of her life, she was comforted by her children and father, whom she loved unconditionally. From her passing, she saved two lives through organ donation and continues to live on in this world and the next. In honor of Nikki, the family requests that donations be made instead to charities such as Shatterproof, to end the stigma of addiction and help those who find themselves lost and alone. Nikki will continue to open her arms to those who are lost in Heaven, being a mother to all.