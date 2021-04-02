NORMA JEAN ACKISON LAMBERT BROWN, 82, of Oceana, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 26, 2021, at her home, with those she loved most by her side. Norma was born November 26, 1938, at Accoville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Homer and Ruby Bryant Ackison. She was also preceded in death by husbands, Donald “Dunk” Lambert and John Brown; a brother, Remus Ackison; and two sisters, Willa Zornes and Patty Davis. Norma was a secretary at Man Junior High School and the Logan County Board of Education, where she retired. She was an officer of The Old Man High School Association for many years. She was also a member of the Red Hats and was an avid bowler, and loved Class Reunions and her classmates of 1957. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Perry Cook of Oceana; two grandsons, Nick and wife Ashley Cook of Oceana and Ben and wife Sunny Cook of Mooresville, N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Hudson and Taylor Cook; a brother, Larry (Barbara) Ackison of Virginia Beach, Va.; a special sister-in-law, Dolores Ackison of Man; a brother-in-law, Oscar Davis of Destin, Fla.; a special nephew, Tim Davis of Lafayette, La.; and a host of other nieces, nephews and loving family and friends. Norma’s family would like to thank Hospice of Southern WV for their outstanding kindness and compassion during Mom’s illness. The family is being served by the Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, W.Va.
