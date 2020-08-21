Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NORMA L. GWINN, 82, of Sarah Ann, W.Va., died Aug. 17 in Trinity Healthcare, Logan, W.Va. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 24, Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 23, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.