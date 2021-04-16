NORMEL ADKINS, 75, of Amherstdale, W.Va., died April 12 in Hubbard Hospice House. He retired from Buffalo Creek PSD. Funeral service took place at 2 p.m. April 16 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. April 15 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
