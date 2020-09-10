Essential reporting in volatile times.

OLGA JEAN ELLIS, 72, of South Man, W.Va., wife of Gary Ellis, died Sept. 7 at home. She taught second grade at South Man Grade School for 34 years. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Man Church of the Nazarene and one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Man Church of the Nazarene. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been made by the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.