OLGA JEAN ELLIS, 72, of South Man, W.Va., wife of Gary Ellis, died Sept. 7 at home. She taught second grade at South Man Grade School for 34 years. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Man Church of the Nazarene and one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Man Church of the Nazarene. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been made by the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Thursday, Sept. 3, removing the $50 million regulatory cap on the state's broadband infrastructure loan insurance program. However, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said the idea that this move will change the future of the state is not true.
