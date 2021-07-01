Thank you for Reading.

OLIVIA ELIZABETH LYALL, 5, of Mallory, W.Va., daughter of Joshua and Erina Cline Lyall of Mallory, died June 28. Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. July 3, St. Edmund Catholic Church, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. July 2 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, with Rosary at 8:30 p.m. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Recommended for you