OLIVIA ELIZABETH LYALL, 5, of Mallory, W.Va., daughter of Joshua and Erina Cline Lyall of Mallory, died June 28. Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. July 3, St. Edmund Catholic Church, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. July 2 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, with Rosary at 8:30 p.m. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.