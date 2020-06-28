OLLIE FARMER, 81, of Bluefield, W.Va., died June 26 at Princeton Community Hospital. There will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Marshall football 2020: Game 7 - Henderson looks to power La. Tech
- WV Flames fall to Select team in doubleheader
- Logan's Carter signs with Alice Lloyd
- Wildcats move into new 3A sectional next season
- Logan County Board of Education holds public hearing for CEFP plan
- LCCEF awards grants to food bank and scholarship funds
- Long-awaited Mexican restaurant opens in Chapmanville
- Logan's home rule tax ordinance goes into effect July 1
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Whitman woman charged after child found in back seat of hot vehicle
- Man arrested after blind man beaten, robbed at convenience store
- Long-awaited Mexican restaurant opens in Chapmanville
- Chapmanville cancels fireworks; town mulls status of Apple Butter Festival
- Logan names Lowes as 2020 Valedictorian
- Dwight Williamson: If you like pina coladas, check out Reggie Nedd
- New boulevard bridge in Logan nears completion
- McNeely appointed as mayor of Chapmanville
- Logan's home rule tax ordinance goes into effect July 1
- Logan County high schools set to hold graduation ceremonies
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.