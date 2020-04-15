OPAL MARIE BELL, 73, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Bobby Dean Bell, died April 6 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. With current public health concerns, visitors are limited to 10 at a time. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. April 10, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.