ORLENA “LADY” CLINE, 88, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Clinton Cline Sr., died Nov. 1 at home. She was a homemaker. Graveside service 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 