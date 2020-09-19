PATRICIA B. TOLER, 62, of Bruno, W.Va., wife of Larry E. Toler, died Sept. 17 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Bruno Church of God; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting her family.
Latest News
- Spring Valley snaps Martinsburg's 57-game win streak
- Tolsia torches Wayne, 59-6, as county rivalry is renewed
- No football yet for Hillbillies, Tigers and Wildcats
- Prep football: Optimism blocked again for Putnam, Kanawha teams
- Herd offense spread the wealth in season-opening win
- Chapmanville council votes to join PERS retirement plan
- Councilman presented with service award
- LHS Prayer Club sponsoring food giveaway on Saturday
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with possession of a controlled substance
- DAVID LEE "GOMER" NAPIER
- Meth, $3,200 and 26 guns found inside Logan apartment
- Deputies make two drug-related busts, one in Clothier, one in Logan
- Chapmanville man charged with six counts of possession with intent
- LARRY KEITH COFFINDAFFER
- Logan County Commission candidate: Diana Barnette (R)
- LEROY TOLER
- DANA DECEMBER SMITH
- Dwight Williamson: Thoughts on slow-motion suicide
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.