PATRICIA B. TOLER, 62, of Bruno, W.Va., wife of Larry E. Toler, died Sept. 17 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Bruno Church of God; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting her family. 