PATRICIA GAYE LUSK DOCZI, 77, of Lorado, W.Va., widow of Joseph Doczi, died June 19 at home. She was an admissions clerk for Man Appalachian Regional Hospital. A private service for immediate family will be held, with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.