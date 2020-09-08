Essential reporting in volatile times.

PATRICIA SUE ELLIS, 77, of Hunt, W.Va., wife of Leonard “Buddy” Ellis, died Sept. 6 at home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Sept. 9, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Donations are suggested to a family battling cancer, Keith and Rhonda Pennington, 1607 Clayton Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com