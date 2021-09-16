PAUL “ANDY” HEATER, 41, of Douglas, Ga., formerly of Madison, W.Va., left this Earth on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Andy was born on January 20, 1980, in Charleston, W.Va. He was a graduate of Scott High School, Class of 1998. After graduation, he worked in the coal mines, then went on to obtain his CDLs. Andy drove a truck OTR before ending up in the mining and timber industries. At the time of his passing, he was driving for Southern Haulers in Georgia. Andy was preceded in death by his father, Paul “Pete” Heater; paternal grandparents, Paul and Marie Mitchell Heater; maternal grandfather, Darlie “Andy” Anderson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Susan Anderson Heater of Madison, W.Va.; his daughter, Elle Anderson Heater and her mother, Andy’s lifelong soulmate, Leslie Wilcox Songer of Logan, W.Va.; his sisters, Donna Taylor of Madison, W.Va., Angela (Tim) Hill of Turtle Creek, W.Va.; his nephews, Tyler and Peyton Hill of Turtle Creek, W.Va., and Pyper (Jessica) Roe of Charleston, W.Va.; great-niece, Octavia Roe; and maternal grandmother, Zethel Prater Anderson of Charleston, W.Va. Andy also left behind his loyal canine companions, Bella, Waylon and Lucille; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Hilltop FWB Church, 514 Riverside Drive, Madison, WV 25130, on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 5 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, Pastor Jeff Mosteller, Assistant Pastor Justin Thompson and Brother Tim Hill officiating. The ladies of the church will be providing a dinner following the service. The family would like to thank Johnson Funeral and Cremation Services in Douglas, Georgia, for their excellent care of Andy and his family.