PAUL EDWARD COLLINS, age 83, of Clarksville, Tenn., passed away on June 29, 2020, at his residence. Celebration of Life was held 3 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bishop C.D. Wolford officiating. Burial followed at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., and again on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home. Paul entered this life on August 18, 1936, in Logan, West Virginia, to the late Emanuel and Nancy Clay Collins. He worked at McCalls Engineering in Logan, W.Va., before moving to Clarksville, Tenn., in 1966. Prior to moving, he married Donna Jean Mullins Collins. In 1972, they had a son, Paul. Mr. Collins was the owner of Grandpa’s Clothing for 25 years and the manger at Goodys for 15 years. Paul was also a veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, time with family and serving as an officer in the Knights of Pythians Lodge. He was also a member of the Church of God. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Jewell Edmondson. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Donna Jean Mullins Collins; son, Paul (Missy) Collins; siblings, Lois Smith, Billy Collins, Nancy Flake, Debbie Armentrout, Eddie Armentrout; grandson, Bo Cheek; two great-grandchildren, Clyde and Cason Cheek. Pallbearers will be Danny Kowal, Mark Sefton, Michael Madaris, Darren Baldwin, Roddy Wolford, Derrick Edmondson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Frank Myers and Jacob Fenn. Condolences may be made online at www.navefuneralhomes.com.
